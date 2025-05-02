Cade Cunningham Has a Classy Remark On Biggest Accomplishment From Strong Season
The Detroit Pistons are going to reflect on their dramatic Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks for some time. The loss—cemented by a clutch three by Knicks guard Jalen Brunson followed by a tough turnover by Malik Beasley—brings an end to a breakout season for the Pistons, and one that the franchise hopes to use as a launching point.
Detroit's 44–38 record was a full 30-win improvement from the previous season, and the team's highest win total since 2015–16. The Pistons had made the playoffs just once since: as an eight-seed at 41–41 in 2019, when they were swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. The franchise hadn't won a playoff game since 2008, but took two off of a talented Knicks team, and had them on the brink all series long.
There's plenty for the Pistons to be proud of, and star point guard Cade Cunningham acknowledged as much during his postgame press conference, with a classy message for his teammates that should put a nice bow on a tremendous season even after a tough final loss.
"I'd say the jump in leading the team," Cunningham said, when asked about his most proud accomplishment in 2024–25. "I think that's the main thing, helping my teammates succeed, that's the thing I get the most joy from.
"I think I did the best job I have since I've been in the NBA with that, as far as getting guys in the right position, getting them the ball in their spots on time, allowing them to do their thing. So that's what I'm most proud of this year, is the way I've taken a step in that [direction], and I think it's only going to get better. I still got a lot of work to do this summer.
Cunningham made his own impressive leap while leading Detroit to the postseason, earning an appearance in his first All-Star Game four years after the franchise made him the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
He posted career highs in scoring (26.1 points per game), assists (9.1) and minutes (35), shooting a shade under 47% from the field and 35.6% from three. He's turning into the kind of player the Pistons hoped they were getting after his All-American season at Oklahoma State, and the franchise looks to be in strong hands with him as lead guard.