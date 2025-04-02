Cade Cunningham Remains on Pistons' Injury Report vs OKC Thunder
As the regular season slowly comes to an end, the Detroit Pistons have found themselves without the services of their top player. Looking ahead to their next matchup, they could remain shorthanded against a top-tier opponent.
With the playoffs just around the corner, Cade Cunningham remains sidelined as he recovers from a leg contusion. He's missed the last four games for Detroit and could very well be out of action again on Wednesday. The Pistons have already put out an injury report for their matchup against the OKC Thunder, and the All-Star guard is listed as doubtful.
Wednesday's matchup is important for Detroit, as they'll look to bounce back from a drama-filled matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. If Cunningham is unable to go, J.B. Bickerstaff will find himself with a very limited roster. On Tuesday afternoon, the league office announced that Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, and Marcus Sasses have all been suspended due to Sunday's brawl.
In light of their massive turnaround this season, this matchup was flexed to national television. Now, the Pistons will have to take on the first-place Thunder without numerous members of their rotation.
This game will be the second and final meeting between these teams this season. They last squared off on March 15th, and Cunningham found himself with an early exit. He logged just 29 minutes in the 113-107 loss before being ejected for arguing with the officials. Prior to his removal, Cunningham notched 11 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.
Pistons-Thunder will tip off at 9:30 pm Eastern Time and will air on ESPN.