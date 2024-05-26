Detroit Pistons Showing Interest in Akron Standout Ahead of NBA Draft
Next month, the Detroit Pistons could leave the 2024 NBA Draft with a couple of new players. As of now, they hold two picks, with one in each round.
While all eyes will be on Detroit’s fifth-overall selection, the late second-rounder could be an under-the-radar selection, who could become key to the team’s developmental efforts.
Recently, it’s been reported that the Pistons took a closer look at former Akron standout Enrique Freeman. The 6’7” forward entered the 2024 NBA Draft after his fifth season in the NCAA.
According to Deseret News’ Sarah Todd, Freeman has drawn some notable interest from several teams beyond the Pistons, as the NBA Draft Combine is officially in the rearview.
“Prior to the combine, many would have predicted Freeman going undrafted,” Todd wrote this week. “By the end of the first couple days of the combine he was considered to be a late second-round pick. Now, a number of executives are wondering if he’ll be available when they are picking earlier in the second round.”
Per Todd’s report, Freeman met with several teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, and the Utah Jazz.
That’s quite a long list of suitors showing interest in the 23-year-old Ohio native.
Since Freeman’s freshman effort at Akron, he improved his production every year. Last season, he started all 35 games he appeared in. Averaging 19 points on 58 percent shooting from the field, Freeman had his most productive scoring season in college during their 2023-2024 run.
The experienced incoming rookie also came down with a career-high 13 rebounds per game, which led the NCAA’s Division I last year.
It’s apparent the Pistons could be targeting numerous forwards in the draft this season. Even if they take one as high as the fifth-overall pick, Freeman could be a solid project pick in the second round. Based on the Akron product’s recent rise in value, Detroit would probably have to trade up to land him.