How Isaiah Stewart evolved into most underrated NBA star

And yes—Stewart is nails. He is an enforcer. He’s the player opponents think twice about testing. But the 6-foot-8 big man is far more than a bruiser who checks in only to crank up the physicality.

That’s why he’s viewed as the newest flag bearer of the Bad Boys mantra. He carries the lineage of Rick Mahorn, Bill Laimbeer, and Ben Wallace—the tradition of ferocity and imposition.

Stewart is a walking brick wall in the painted area. If the paint is deep water, he’s the shark patrolling it, ready to devour anything foolish enough to enter.

Dec 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) drives to the basket and has his shot blocked by Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

When casual fans see Stewart, they think of him hunting down LeBron James in a November game in his second season in the league. The stories of him punching Drew Eubanks, leaving the big man bleeding, resulted in a 3-game suspension of Stewart.

But these extracurriculars are truly a distraction from what he truly is as a player. And in that regard, Stewart is the most underrated player in the league.

His numbers aren’t eye-popping on paper—10 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in 23 minutes per game—but Isaiah Stewart’s value has never been about box-score inflation. He’s malleable, dependable, and one of the best defensive players in the league, all while making just $15 million annually over the next three seasons with a team option on the final year. At 24, he’s one of the best bargains in the NBA.

Isaiah Stewart has been the primary defender on 81 Field Goal Attempts 0-6 Feet from the Rim



On those attempts, he’s held opponents to 44.4% FG (18.2% less than expected)



Only Luke Kornet (44.0%) & Isaiah Hartenstein (44.3%) have been better among players with 75+ DFGAs https://t.co/z2jqPGJIOF — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) December 6, 2025

Stewart is the heart and soul of the Pistons. In many ways, he’s this era’s Ben Wallace—an undersized five who dominates anyway. He’s recorded four blocks in five different games this season, tied with Jay Huff and Victor Wembanyama for the most such performances in the league.

Detroit currently ranks second in opponent field-goal percentage at 44.6 percent, and Stewart is a major reason why. Opponents challenge him at the rim, and he meets them at the summit. When they try to drag him into space, he switches seamlessly—onto guards, wings, bigs, whoever. Stewart treats every assignment the same: if he’s on the floor, he’s accepting the challenge.

“He has always been big time.”



Cade Cunningham speaks on Isaiah Stewart's growth defensively over the years. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/dywjccGCdh — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) December 6, 2025

But defense is only part of the story. A few years ago, the front office challenged Stewart to expand his game by becoming a floor spacer. He responded by shooting 38 percent from three in 2023–24. After a season of limited attempts, he’s turned the green light back on—hitting 21 threes this year at a 41 percent clip.

His growth has unlocked lineup flexibility: starting next to Jalen Duren when Tobias Harris was out, functioning as a stretch five in five-out units, and giving Detroit matchup advantages they simply didn’t have before.

His toughness, defensive heartbeat, and positional versatility make Stewart the Pistons’ true joker in the deck—a player who can blow up an opponent’s entire game plan just by being on the court.

Last postseason, Stewart’s injury limited him to just 18 minutes and 53 seconds of action in what should’ve been his playoff debut. Without him, the Pistons lacked their most important defender against Karl-Anthony Towns. Many inside the organization believe that if Stewart had been available, Detroit wins that series. That’s how impactful he is.

He embodies everything the Detroit Pistons stand for—toughness, resilience, defensive integrity, and an unrelenting work ethic. And his on-court presence is as essential to this team’s identity as anything fueling their chase to reclaim the Bad Boys standard this season.