12-Year NBA Veteran Reveals Decision to Reject Detroit Pistons Rival
When it was reported that 12-year NBA veteran Evan Fournier was inking a contract with a team overseas, it was assumed there was a lack of interest on the open market for the former Detroit Pistons player.
While Fournier’s market might not have been demanding, he reportedly had an offer on the table from an Eastern Conference franchise. It turns out he turned it down.
A two-year deal from the Washington Wizards was on the table. According to Maxime Aubin, the role and location weren’t ideal in the eyes of Fournier.
“He wasn’t interested in a ‘mentoring role’ with the youngsters,” Aubin reported on X. “Added he wants to ‘compete’ in Europe and ‘enjoy playing basketball again.’”
At 31 years old, Fournier is interested in competing for a title. While he held out for a winning situation to come about in the NBA, Fournier didn’t find one. That led him to Olympiacos in Greece. Earlier this week, Fournier reportedly inked a multi-year deal with the Greek club.
The Wizards didn’t finish the 2023-2024 NBA season much better than the Pistons. By the end of the regular season, Washington held a 15-67 record, placing them just above the last-placed Pistons. It’s no surprise Washington showed some interest in Fournier.
Over the summer, the Wizards brought on former Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver to join the front office. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Weaver struck a deal with the New York Knicks, which included Fournier. Detroit embraced the veteran’s leadership for 29 games.
The Wizards attempted to do the same, but no luck.
Fournier leaves the NBA following stints with the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Knicks, and the Pistons. Last year, he averaged four points in three games with the Knicks. When he arrived in Detroit, he produced seven points per game on 37 percent shooting.