12-Year NBA Veteran Set to Leave Detroit Pistons for New Team
As expected, the Detroit Pistons will not bring back the twelve-year veteran Evan Fournier.
At the start of the summer, Fournier’s contract expired, making him an unrestricted free agent. The veteran wrapped up a short run with the Pistons after getting traded to Detroit back in February.
According to Basket Inside’s Matteo Andreani, Fournier is on pace to sign with Olympiacos Piraeus in Greece. The NBA veteran is reportedly set to sign on for two seasons.
Heading into NBA free agency, reports suggested that Fournier was keeping hopes alive of sticking around in the NBA. While overseas squads were showing interest in recruiting the guard, Fournier’s experience in the NBA could’ve been valuable to a team on the hunt for a seasoned reserve.
Fournier started his career with the Denver Nuggets in 2012. He spent two seasons with the Nuggets before joining the Orlando Magic for the 2014-2015 NBA season. In Orlando, Fournier became an everyday contributor for a long stretch.
He would spend seven seasons with the Magic. Amidst the 2020-2021 NBA season, Fournier was traded to the Boston Celtics. He played 16 games with the Celtics before hitting free agency and striking a sign-and-trade to land with the New York Knicks.
Fournier’s run with the Knicks ended during his third season with the team. Last year, Fournier fell out of the rotation entirely. He appeared in just three games before getting traded to the Pistons.
Detroit appreciated Fournier’s presence. He was a valuable vocal leader on a young team going through growing pains. In 29 games, Fournier averaged 19 minutes off the bench. He produced seven points while shooting 37 percent from the field.
At the end of his run with the Pistons, Fournier holds over 700 regular-season games of experience under his belt. He averaged 14 points on 37 percent shooting from deep throughout his NBA career.
Now, Fournier is reportedly set to head to Greece fresh off of a silver medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.