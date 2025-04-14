17-Year NBA Veteran Chooses Between Knicks, Pistons Stars
Soon, the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks will be battling it out in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. For Jalen Brunson, it will be his fifth postseason run.
As for Cade Cunningham, he’ll be making his playoff debut.
As a result of those circumstances, the 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams states he would take Burnson over Cunningham in a playoff series.
“I would rather have Jalen Brunson,” Williams stated. “Just based on the fact that he’s proven. He’s a veteran guy. When you’ve been in that water, I would prefer to deal with the guy that’s had that experience before.”
That’s not a knock on Cunningham. While Williams believes that experience will outweigh all when the Pistons and the Knicks potentially meet, the former sharpshooter added that he “would also love” to have Cade Cunningham on his team during a playoff series.
“I would absolutely love a bigger, stronger, more physical guard that plays the way that he plays,” Williams explained. “If you asked me right now, with the pedigree that Jalen Brunson has had, I would definitely rather have Jalen Brunson.”
In four playoff runs, Brunson had appeared in 49 games. In three of those runs, he averaged over 20 points. Last year, Brunson produced 32 points per game on 44 percent shooting, along with eight assists and three rebounds per game.
While Cunningham doesn’t have a playoff resume just yet, his regular season shouldn’t be overlooked in any way. In 70 games, Cunningham averaged 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. He made 47 percent of his shots from the field, averaging 36 percent from three.