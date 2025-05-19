2 Details Stood Out in Tom Gores’ Letter to Detroit Pistons Fans
Tom Gores is feeling grateful. The Detroit Pistons owner went from entering an offseason with major changes from the front office to the coaching staff to watching the team make a shocking run to clinch a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
While the Pistons weren’t able to advance past the New York Knicks, they put up a hard-fought battle in six games against a team that will fight for the Eastern Conference Championship this week.
It’s been weeks since the Pistons played, but Gores expressed his final thoughts on the year in a letter he published on Pistons.com.
The Pistons Played the Season ‘The Right Way’
“As I reflect on this season, I’m not only thankful for what we accomplished this year, but I’m also proud of how we did it. We did it the right way,” Gores wrote.
The Pistons were a feel-good story in 2024-2025, primarily due to the fact that they had an incredible turnaround. After winning just 14 games, they exceeded 40 wins in the following year without shaking up the core.
It wasn’t just about the turnaround, though. The Pistons didn’t make any drastic moves to speed up their timeline. Sure, the veteran additions of Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. made a difference, but it’s not like the Pistons went out and sold the farm for a superstar.
Detroit prioritized implementing a solid locker room culture and felt that the chemistry was a driving factor in their successful run.
Operating With Urgency Moving Forward
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons kept it real with their expectations. Publicly, Trajan Langdon noted that the team didn’t have a playoffs-or-bust mentality. Preaching patience was key for Gores’ team.
Seeing some moderate success, the Pistons are going to operate with some urgency moving forward.
“With a return to full strength next year and valuable experience under our belts, advancing in the playoffs will be the goal,” Gores added. “I promise our urgency will not stop. Our players and coaching staff are focused on continuing our positive momentum. Trajan and his team will act with urgency to strengthen our roster. And I will continue to ensure this organization has the necessary resources to succeed."
Maybe the Pistons won’t change their process to the point where they part ways with young players and picks for a Zion, KD, or a Giannis. But playoffs are on the mind this time around. Advancing is the new goal.
The Pistons should feel proud about taking an experienced and talented Knicks team to six games. With all but one of those Detroit losses being so tight, the Pistons had a real shot at shockingly advancing. Maybe with the newfound experience and a slight tweak in the roster-building mindset this summer, the Pistons will manage to make a deeper run.