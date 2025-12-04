Why no NBA team is better positioned to land Giannis Antetokounmpo than the Pistons

Detroit likely isn't planning on calling the Milwaukee Bucks front office. Star Bucks froward Giannis Antetokounmpo has never shown an inkling of interest in wanting to play the Detroit Pistons.

However, with reports of discussions being had between Antetokounmpo and Bucks front office, it's important for Pistons fans to know everything that their own front office is capable of. President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon was hired by Detroit in 2024 after being General Manager for the New Orleans Pelicans.

David Griffin was the top decision maker in in New Orleans but Langdon helped reel in the haul of assets that shipped Anthony Davis out of town, drafted Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy, and traded for C.J. McCollum.

Since becoming the top decision maker for Detroit, he's done nothing but put them in the best position to succeed in the short and long-term.

Dec 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Detroit has picks and players to deal

Giannis Antetokounmpo likely has no interest going from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Detroit, Michigan. This is about understanding everything Detroit is capable of. The team has control of all their first round picks for each of the next seven seasons. There are multiple veterans with trade-friendly contracts that a contender would likely consider taking on to stay competitive in the short-term.

Detroit has control of 14 second-round draft picks. Langdon has positioned the franchise financially to where they can absorb big contracts if it's worth it to do so.

"the Pistons are $26.2 million below the salary cap's first apron and can be aggressive in taking back considerable salary and contracts. Detroit has the $26.3 million expiring contract of Tobias Harris and short-term salaries of Robinson ($16.8 million), Isaiah Stewart ($15 million) and Caris LeVert ($14.1 million)." ESPN's Bobby Marks

You can argue the Detroit Pistons are in a better position to acquire a major star than the Oklahoma City Thunder as well. The Thunder have won 21 of their first 22 games of the regular season and currently own the Los Angeles Clippers 2026 first-round pick. The Clippers are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.

A trade to the Pistons works

Fanspo Trade Machin

Proposed Trade

Bukcs receive: 2026, 2028, 2030, 2032 DET first-round picks. Tobias Harris, Ron Holland II, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden Ivey, Marcus Sasser

Pistons receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

If the Oklahoma City Thunder were interested in Antetokounmpo, even they would have to give up to much of what makes them extremely successful to acquire the star forward.

A trade for Giannis would have to include Chet Holmgren and a combination of core bench pieces like Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, and Aaron Wiggins. Their youth and their depth is the their identity.

The Bucks front office would feel inclined to gut OKC for everything they can. The Thunder become extremely top-heavy after a trade for Antetokounmpo. The Pistons can sacrifice a bundle of players and a bundle of picks while still maintaining a sufficient amount of depth to stay successful this season. This doesn't mean the Thunder wouldn't be fine, but Detroit would drop off the least with the addition of Antetokounmpo.

Detroit can leave Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren untouched while still retaining pieces like breakthrough guard Daniss Jenkins, sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, veteran guard Caris LeVert, forward Paul Reed who has maximized his minutes all season long.

Milwaukee can receive a bundle of young talent and a veteran they can keep or flip for more assets. Antetokounmpo's playstyle also fits Detroit. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff runs a team that scores heavily in the paint and ranks in the top of the league in defense.