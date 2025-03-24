2-Time NBA All-Star Declares Cade Cunningham a Top 5 Point Guard
When it comes to NBA point guards, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Darius Garland has developed into one of the best young guards in the game. Recently, the veteran was asked to drop his top five point guards, where he humbly excluded himself.
There was no specific order, but Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was a mention for Garland as he fired off his top five right now on 'The Dawg Talk Podcast.'
Right away, Garland named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyrie Irving, and Steph Curry as three of his picks. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is an obvious pick now, as he’s in a race for the NBA MVP award alongside the Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Kyrie Irving might’ve flown under the radar in recent times, but that hasn’t taken away his consistent dominance as a point guard in the NBA, no matter where he’s at. As for Steph Curry, he remains dominant deep into his career. At age 36, Curry collected his 11th All-Star nod this season.
One pick that Garland considered a “sleeper” is the Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard. “Dame is still up there. Dame is a sleeper. He doesn’t [get his respect],” Garland said.
Cunningham was nearly excluded as Garland kicked around the idea of mentioning James Harden for his fifth pick. With the Los Angeles Clippers guard showing consistent dominance in the playmaking game, Harden has become more of a point guard than a shooting guard these days. But since Harden is more of a combo guard in Garland’s eyes, he gave Cunningham the final mention.
Last year, Cunningham could be viewed as a player who has flown under the radar early on in his career. As he wraps up year four, Cunningham is officially an All-Star and could potentially be an All-NBA mention. In 66 games, Cunningham has averaged 26 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.