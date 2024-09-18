3 Prospects Revealed to be Joining Detroit Pistons for NBA Camp
Next month, the Detroit Pistons will fire up training camp to begin preparing for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
On Wednesday, the team acquired three prospects to join the roster for the training camp sessions next month.
According to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, the Pistons added Devon Higgs, Tolu Smith, and Sam Peek. Two of the prospects have experience in the NBA G League already.
1. Devon Higgs
Coming from Georgia Southwestern State University, Higgs was picked up by the Pistons’ G League affiliate, Motor City Cruise. Last season, Higgs appeared in nine games with the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks). He averaged four points, three rebounds, and one assist in 15 minutes of action.
With Motor City, Higgs started in six games, making 17 total appearances. On the Cruise, he produced seven points and five rebounds per game. He knocked down 42 percent of his shots.
2. Tolu Smith
After a run at Mississippi State, Smith planned to take his talents to the NBA. He didn’t land an invite to the 2024 Combine. As expected, Smith went undrafted, but it didn’t take long before he received interest from the Pistons. Shortly after the draft, Smith learned he was going to get a chance to compete for Detroit in the Summer League. He’ll get an opportunity to play with the team’s most notable players next month.
3. Sam Peek
Last season, Peek appeared in 21 G League matchups. For 14 of his games, Peek competed with the Cruise. He shot 51 percent from the field, averaging six points per game. Peek also averaged three rebounds and nearly one steal per outing with Detroit’s affiliate.
Beyond the Cruise, Peek played for the Milwaukee Bucks’ affiliate. Starting in five of seven games, Peek produced just three points per game on 35 percent shooting from the field. Similar to his time with the Cruise, Peek averaged three rebounds.