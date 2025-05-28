All Pistons

4-Time NBA All-Star Dubbed 'Dream' Trade Target for Detroit Pistons

Devin Booker listed among top dream trade targets for Pistons.

Kevin McCormick

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) passes the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
Coming off a 2025 campaign that shattered expectations, the Detroit Pistons find themselves on a much different trajectory. Armed with a star-level talent and a promising young core of prospects, the team looks ready to start climbing the ranks in the NBA.

Following their playoff exit in round one, the biggest discourse around the Pistons was that Cade Cunningham needs a true running mate moving forward. He's proven to be a high-level talent in the league, but can only take the group so far on his own. If the Pistons are going to truly become contenders, he needs a star-level talent beside him also capable of leading the charge.

With the start of the offseason just around the corner, the people at Bleacher Report put together a list of three dream targets for each team. For the Pistons, the first player mentioned was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

Apr 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Booker, a Grand Rapids, Michigan native, would jumpstart an offense that ranked just 14th this season and create a dynamic backcourt alongside Cade Cunningham. Booker averaged 25.6 points and 7.1 assists this season and is still only 28 despite coming off his 10th year in the league.

Due to his ties to the Detroit area, Booker has long been tossed around as a player the Pistons should go after. That said, it's always been more of a pipe dream than a reality. Though the Suns find themselves in a tough spot at the moment, they've made it clear they have no intentions of moving on from the four-time All-Star.

If he ever did become available, Booker would certainly be a massive upgrade for the Pistons. He could seamlessly slot in next to Cunningham as a score-first guard and is capable of running the offense when the former No. 1 pick is off the floor.

Booker is the perfect candidate for a list like this, largely due to the fact that it looks like he won't be changing teams anytime soon. He is someone whose situation should constantly be monitored, but it doesn't appear the window of opportunity to acquire him will be opening.

