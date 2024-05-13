5 Front Office Targets for Detroit Pistons Revealed
The Detroit Pistons are hoping to conclude their search for a new President of Basketball Operations soon.
According to The Athletic, the search could end within the next few weeks, and the Pistons are targeting at least five candidates across the league.
The new Pistons front office leader would join the organization after a historically bad season. However, they take over a young team with a budding star in Cade Cunningham, along with league-leading cap space this offseason, and the fifth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Detroit Pistons’ List of Candidates
- Tim Connelly, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jonn Horst, Milwaukee Bucks
- Trajan Langdon, New Orelans Pelicans
- Dennis Lindsey, Dallas Mavericks
- Marc Eversley, Chicago Bulls
Horst has been linked to the Pistons’ search for quite some time now. Unfortunately for Detroit, they were denied permission to interview him. According to The Athletic, the Bucks might seek compensation from the Pistons, but Detroit has focused on other candidates.
Connelly could very well be viewed as the favorite in this scenario, as he’s helped put together a competitive team out in Minnesota.
The league-wide expectation is that Connelly will opt out of the final year of his current contract, but that doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed to move on from the Timberwolves. In the event Connelly follows through with that move, the Pistons would have to make a generous offer for his services, as Minnesota would likely look to retain him.
The Pistons have plenty of options, and are expected to take a look at additional names as the offseason progresses.