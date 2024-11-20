5x NBA All-Star Linked With Pistons Star in Exclusive Stat Company
While there is a lot of basketball left to be played for the Detroit Pistons, the team’s franchise star, Cade Cunningham, is off to a hot start, putting him in exclusive statistical company through his first 16 games of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
According to Stathead, just four players in NBA history averaged over 20 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds before they turned 25 years old.
Right now, Cunningham is just one of those players. If he keeps up the same statistical pace through the end of the year, he’ll remain in exclusive company in the NBA history book, alongside two greats in Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson, and the active five-time All-Star, Luka Doncic.
Through 16 games, Cunningham has produced 23 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the field. He’s currently on pace to have his best shooting season from beyond the arc, knocking down 37 percent of his threes on six attempts per game.
Along with his scoring, Cunningham has averaged nine assists and seven rebounds. The young veteran is churning out triple-doubles more than he has in his first three seasons in the league.
It’s no secret the Pistons slightly upgraded their roster over the offseason to cater to Cunningham’s needs as a playmaker, but the 23-year-old former first-overall pick certainly deserves credit for his personal growth as well.
Last season, Cunningham averaged over 20 points and six assists for the first time in his career. His progress was typically overshadowed by the Pistons’ overall struggles. As they achieved an NBA-worst 14-68 record in 2023-2024, Cunningham struggled to receive credit for his personal campaign.
This year, the Pistons started the year 7-9. As they’ve become a handful for contending teams on any given night, Cunningham is earning tons of respect at this point.