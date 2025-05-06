9-Year NBA Vet Makes Statement on Pistons Going Winless With Awards
History was made by the Detroit Pistons in 2024-2025. Their turnaround from a 14-68 season to winning over 40 games was one of the most impressive situations from this season. While the Pistons’ success led to plenty of NBA award nominations, they have nothing to show for in the end.
The nine-year NBA veteran Malik Beasley took to social media to make a statement on his team going winless in the awards game this year.
via @mbeasy5: 3 finalist .. no winners .. yup Detroit vs everybody 🤷🏽♂️
Beasley was among those up for an award this year. The veteran sharpshooter was in the running for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.
Playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career, Beasley came off the bench for all but 18 of those games. Throughout the season, Beasley averaged 16 points on 42 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
As impressive as Beasley was, he came up short, losing to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Along with Beasley, the veteran guard Cade Cunningham was up for an award. As Cunningham went from a decent season to having an All-Star year, he was recognized as one of the league’s most improved. Ultimately, Atlanta Hawks veteran Dyson Daniels took home that award, with Cunningham finishing third.
Earlier this week, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff landed the second-most amount of points for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. His former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, landed the award as Kenny Atkinson’s squad picked up the first seed in the Eastern Conference with over 60 wins.
After Beasley’s statement, the Pistons found out they would be going 0-4 this year. Although the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, was in the running for the Executive of the Year award, he fell behind Cleveland’s Koby Altman and OKC’s Sam Presti.