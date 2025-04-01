Anthony Edwards Seen Trolling Pistons After Viral Altercation
On Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves got into a massive altercation that resulted in an array of ejections. Following the matchup, Anthony Edwards was seen jabbing at his opponents.
The altercation started out small with Naz Reid and Ron Holland having a verbal back-and-forth, but quickly developed into a chaotic pile-up with players from both sides. Things ended up spilling out into the crowd before the officials were finally able to take back control of the game. When the dust finally settled, five players and two coaches ended up being removed from the game.
Among the players who remained in the game after the fight was the Timberwolves' star guard. Edwards went on to lead the charge for Minnesota to make sure they were the ones who walked out of this intense affair on top. He went on to end the game with 25 points and four assists en route to a 123-104 win for the Timberwolves.
While celebrating with his team after the win, Edwards decided to have some extra fun at his opponent's expense. He was seen doing the shimmy on the Timberwolves' bench, a celebration made famous by Pistons guard Malik Beasley.
Sunday marked the second and final time these teams will square off this season. The Pistons ended up splitting the season series with the Wolves, winning the first meeting back in January.
Following such an emotion-filled matchup, the Pistons will attempt to re-group as they prepare for their first postseason run in six years. They'll return to action Wednesday night, taking on the OKC Thunder on national television.