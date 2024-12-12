Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Celtics on Thursday
While the Detroit Pistons had dreams of playing meaningful basketball this week in the NBA Play-In Tournament, their disappointing loss against the Milwaukee Bucks last Tuesday put them on a different path. Instead, Detroit got some much-needed rest after a busy start to the season.
The break ends on Thursday night with a matchup against the Boston Celtics.
Lately, the Pistons have been struggling to put together a string of wins, but their latest victories have been some of their most impressive this year. Prior to a three-skid, the Pistons dominated the Indiana Pacers on the road with a 130-106 win.
Detroit’s latest showing was a 120-111 stunner at Madison Square Garden. With an impressive performance put together by the veteran guard Cade Cunningham, the Pistons climbed out of their three-game losing streak in style.
However, they ran into a tough Boston team that recently issued the Pistons the third loss of their recent losing streak—and it was a double-digit victory for Boston.
This year, the Celtics have found success over the Pistons on two occasions. The matchup on October 26 was a near-comeback victory for Detroit. However, the Celtics came out with a 124-118 win in the end.
At this point, the Pistons are 10-15, sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. As for the Boston Celtics, they are chasing the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. At 19-5, Boston is just 1.5 games back from the Cavs. They hope to have a questionable Jayson Tatum in action as they want to avoid dropping two games in a row.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics
Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Location: TD Garden
Betting Odds
Spread: Celtics -12.5
Moneyline: BOS -770, DET +540
Total O/U: 226.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +12.5
Moneyline: BOS -770
Total O/U: OVER 226