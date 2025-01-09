Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors
The Detroit Pistons are on quite the run. On Thursday night, they’ll attempt to keep the ball rolling in a tough matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
After hitting a bit of a skid in early December, the Pistons bounced back in a big way and have been doing plenty of consistent winning as of late.
A victory at home against the Miami Heat was a statement win in mid-December, as Miami wasn’t facing drama just yet. Then, a seven-point loss against the Utah Jazz looked like a reality check.
But really, the reality was a spark. The Pistons hit the road for four games out West. They returned to Michigan with three wins, only losing to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the fourth and final game of the road trip.
Since returning home, the Pistons have bounced back and continued their winning ways. After taking down the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday this week, the Pistons put together their first four-game win streak of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
On Wednesday, the Pistons hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets once again. A 113-98 victory for the road team allowed the Pistons to extend their winning streak to five games in a row.
At 19-18, the Pistons jumped the Atlanta Hawks and landed in the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference on Thursday. They are on the heels of the sliding Miami Heat, who are out in front as a result of playing one less game than Detroit at this stage in the season.
While the Warriors have a prominent history in recent time, they have been on the decline lately after a hot start. Going into Thursday’s game, the Warriors are on a two-game losing streak, holding an 18-18 record. They rank ninth in the Western Conference.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors
Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025
Time: 7 PM ET
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Pistons -3
Moneyline: DET -152, GSW +128
Total O/U: 220.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Warriors +3
Moneyline: GSW +128
Total O/U: OVER 220.5