The Detroit Pistons started off a tougher stretch of their regular-season run with a 114-103 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. While he found his moments as a passer and defender, Cade Cunningham hit an appalling five of his 26 shots from the floor as the Spurs held off screens and stopped him from getting comfortable inside.

San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama shook off a slower shooting night with 17 rebounds and six blocks as he pulled off impossible stops while expertly reading Detroit's drives.

The Pistons will need plenty of time at the drawing board before facing the top-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder, a division rival in the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Spurs once more in their next five games. Detroit will tip off against the Thunder at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit.

Jalen Duren's Inside Game

Feb 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) is defended by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jalen Duren muscled his way to a team-leading 25 points and 14 rebounds as he continued to be a positive point for the Pistons near the basket. The 22-year-old sparked some life in the fourth quarter as he put Wembanyama on a poster and connected on a quick fastbreak alley-oop. He added two steals as he helped trip up Spurs guard Stephon Castle on two drives.

Sparks Off the Bench

Ron Holland proved to be a solid spark with nine consecutive points once he first hit the hardwood in the first quarter. He may not have reached those same heights for the rest of the big-time bout, but he still ended the night with 11 boards as he picked up plenty of routine rebounds when the Pistons needed them the most.

Paul Reed proved to be a solid backup pick partner while earning a few highlights with some shifty post moves and drives to the hoop. The second-year Piston added five rebounds, including two on offense, to pair with two blocks and a steal in the second half.

First-Half Hustle

The Pistons nearly stayed toe-to-toe with the Texan titans in the first half despite falling into an early 12-point hole behind a flurry of shots from Wembanyama and Spurs wing Devin Vassell. Detroit would climb back and claim a 3-point lead in the first quarter before staying close with a 2-point deficit by the halftime horn in a battle with one of the best in the West.

The Pistons still fell behind for good in the second half, but they can recover quickly from the Monday-night loss if they continue the physical play they showed in the first half.