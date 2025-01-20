Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets
With a new slate coming up, the Detroit Pistons are looking to bounce back.
Recently, the Pistons have found themselves in a two-game hole, which put them back at .500 for the year.
With a 21-21 record, the Pistons have a tough afternoon matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday.
It’s been some time since the Pistons have come out on top against Houston. The last time the Pistons took down the Rockets was on November 10, 2021. At the time, the Pistons secured a 112-104 victory on the road.
Since then, the Rockets have formed a six-game winning streak against the Pistons. Their latest win over Detroit came back in November.
With the Pistons looking more improved this season, they took a thriving Rockets team down to the wire in the early November battle.
The veteran center Alperen Sengun had a standout performance, collecting a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. The starting combination of Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks totaled for 29 points.
On the other side, Cade Cunningham produced 26 points on 10-21 shooting from the field. He teased a triple-double by coming down with eight rebounds and dishing out nine assists.
The Pistons rolled without Jalen Duren, who was replaced by Isaiah Stewart in the starting lineup. The veteran center served the Pistons well in Duren’s absence by scoring 16 points and coming down with eight rebounds.
The Pistons lost 101-99. They will look to get revenge on the Rockets on Monday, hoping to avoid another drop down to a losing record.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets
Date: Monday, January 19, 2025
Time: 2 PM ET
Location: Toyota Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Rockets -8
Moneyline: DET +265, HOU -330
Total O/U: 223
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +8
Moneyline: HOU -330
Total O/U: UNDER 223