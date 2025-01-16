Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers
After a hot start to the new week, the Detroit Pistons landed some much-needed rest on Tuesday and Wednesday. Now, they are slated for a matchup against their division rival, the Indiana Pacers.
On Monday, the Pistons paid a visit to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. The matchup was the third meeting between the Pistons and the Knicks this year.
While the Knicks found success against the Pistons earlier in the year, snagging a blowout victory in Detroit, the Pistons bounced back in the second outing at The Garden. Cade Cunningham’s triple-double really put his All-Star argument in a different lane.
The second outing at Madison Square Garden once again helped Cunningham to shift to a new gear. In 32 minutes of action, Cunningham produced 36 points, with a large chunk of his points coming in the second half.
Detroit downed the Knicks, issuing them a five-point loss. At this stage, the Pistons have a 21-19 record. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games and are on a two-game winning streak.
On Thursday, the Pistons will get a crack at the Pacers for the third time this season. In their season opener, the Pistons came up short against Indiana at home when they fell short with a 115-109 loss. At the time, the Pacers collected their fifth win in a row over the Pistons.
In late November, the Pistons bounced back. Snapping the five-game losing streak against Indiana, the Pistons picked up a 130-106 victory.
At this point, the Pistons trail by half a game when it comes to the Pacers. Heading into the matchup, the Pistons hold the eighth seed, tied with the Atlanta Hawks. The Miami Heat are one spot higher with a 20-18 record. Then, there’s the Pacers holding the final non-Play-In slot with a 22-19 record.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers
Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
Time: 7 PM ET
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Pistons -2.5
Moneyline: DET -144, IND +122
Total O/U: 227.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons -2.5
Moneyline: DET -144
Total O/U: UNDER 227