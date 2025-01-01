Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
At last, the Detroit Pistons are back in the Motor City after a tough West Coast road trip. While they ended the trip on a low note, the Pistons returned to Detroit feeling accomplished.
Despite going on the trip following a disappointing loss at home against the Utah Jazz, the Pistons opened up the stint with a bang. Against the Phoenix Suns, the Pistons collected a 133-125 win.
Two nights later, the Pistons waltzed into Crypto.com Arena and controlled a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers from start until finish. They defeated LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ squad 117-114.
While the Pistons struggled against the Kings, they managed to pull off an impressive comeback victory in the end. A 114-113 win for Detroit issued Sacramento its fifth loss in a row. The Kings ended up making a major change in the organization as they parted ways with the head coach Mike Brown the following day.
Detroit had a chance to sweep the stretch, but they came up short against the Denver Nuggets. A 134-121 Denver victory issued the Pistons a nice reality check. Now, they can use those results as motivation heading into their Wednesday night game against the Orlando Magic.
At this point, the Magic have won seven in a row against the Pistons. When the two teams met back in November, the Pistons came up short with an 11-point loss.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Little Ceasars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Pistons -2
Moneyline: DET -130, ORL +110
Total O/U: 213
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons -2
Moneyline: DET -130
Total O/U: 213