Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings

The Detroit Pistons are paying a visit to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Jan 9, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots and is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
After missing out on the Christmas Day slate, the Detroit Pistons will get a chance to improve their current win streak with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

On Monday, Detroit continued its road trip out West with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Although season sweeps over the Lakers have been extremely rare in the past for the Pistons, they scooped up their second and final victory over the Lakers on Monday with a 117-114 win.

While the Pistons were staring at a tough West Coast road trip after a disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz at home last week, Detroit is finding plenty of success so far, as they collected victories over the Phoenix Suns and the Lakers.

On Thursday, the Pistons will face the Kings for the first time since February 2024. Amid a 14-win season, the Pistons managed to take down the Kings once last season with a 13-point victory. The Pistons will look to build a two-game win streak over Sacramento while improving to three wins in a row during the current stretch.

Feb 7, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) puts up a shot against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Time: 10 PM ET.

Location: Golden1 Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Kings -5.5

Moneyline: SAC -230, DET +190

Total O/U: 227.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Game Prediction

Spread: Pistons +5.5

Moneyline: DET +190

Total O/U: UNDER 227.5

