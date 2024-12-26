Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings
After missing out on the Christmas Day slate, the Detroit Pistons will get a chance to improve their current win streak with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.
On Monday, Detroit continued its road trip out West with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Although season sweeps over the Lakers have been extremely rare in the past for the Pistons, they scooped up their second and final victory over the Lakers on Monday with a 117-114 win.
While the Pistons were staring at a tough West Coast road trip after a disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz at home last week, Detroit is finding plenty of success so far, as they collected victories over the Phoenix Suns and the Lakers.
On Thursday, the Pistons will face the Kings for the first time since February 2024. Amid a 14-win season, the Pistons managed to take down the Kings once last season with a 13-point victory. The Pistons will look to build a two-game win streak over Sacramento while improving to three wins in a row during the current stretch.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings
Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024
Time: 10 PM ET.
Location: Golden1 Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Kings -5.5
Moneyline: SAC -230, DET +190
Total O/U: 227.5
Game Prediction
Spread: Pistons +5.5
Moneyline: DET +190
Total O/U: UNDER 227.5