Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Bucks on Wednesday
After a successful NBA Cup opener, the Detroit Pistons are back on the court on Tuesday night for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Lately, the Pistons have been in some of the NBA’s most thrilling battles. After taking care of business with ease against the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday, the Pistons lost on a buzzer-beater against the Charlotte Hornets one week ago.
Their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks came down to the final two possessions, and Cade Cunningham saved the night with a go-ahead basket on one end, and a block on the final shot down on the other end.
Everything was going well for Detroit heading into Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets, but then they lost the game down the stretch. After going 2-2 on the week, the Pistons took on a Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat team.
Tyler Herro carried the Heat, putting together a 40-point effort, but the Pistons managed to squeeze out a win, thanks to some questionable decisions by Miami in the final seconds.
A 121-123 victory for the Pistons allowed them to advance to 5-7 on the year. They’ll meet with the struggling Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.
On Tuesday night, the Bucks took care of business against the 2-9 Toronto Raptors. Despite being down Damian Lillard, the Bucks collected a 99-85 win. They are now 3-8 on the season.
The Bucks have won nine in a row against the Pistons, sweeping the past two seasons. the last time the Pistons defeated the Bucks was on January 3, 2022.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks
Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Location: Fiserv Forum
Betting Odds
Spread: Bucks -6.5
Moneyline: DET +205, MIL -250
Total O/U: 215.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Bucks -6.5
Moneyline: MIL -250
Total O/U: OVER 215.5