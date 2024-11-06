Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Hornets on Wednesday
It’s been quite a week for the Detroit Pistons. Last Wednesday, the Pistons paid a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers. At the time, they were winless, while the Sixers were coming off of an overtime win against Detroit’s division rival, the Indiana Pacers.
Not only did Detroit put up a good fight in Philly, but they controlled the matchup and collected their first win of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The follow-up performance wasn’t ideal for Detroit. The Pistons hosted the New York Knicks at home and collected their worst loss of the young season. To prove last Wednesday’s win wasn’t some fluke, the Pistons got back in the victory column with a win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Then came Monday, which featured a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers were wise to acknowledge the Pistons shouldn’t be taken lightly based on what was put on display last year. The final result of the matchup was another warning shot to the league.
The Pistons defeated the Lakers convincingly with a 115-103 win. Cade Cunningham notched a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. His backcourt mate, Jaden Ivey, scored 26 points on 10-16 shooting from the field.
Suddenly, the Pistons are 3-5, coming off of a stretch that featured seven playoff teams from last season. On Wednesday, the Pistons will go toe-to-toe with the Charlotte Hornets.
At this stage early on, the Hornets are below the Pistons in the standings. They enter Wednesday’s matchup with a 2-5 record. They lost their last three games.
Will Detroit expand their win streak to three in a row while sending Charlotte away with a fourth-straight loss?
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets
Date: Wednesday, 6, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET.
Location: Spectrum Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Hornets -1.5
Moneyline: CHA -124, DET +106
Total O/U: 222.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
