Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Miami Heat on Monday
With three games in the bag, the Detroit Pistons have found themselves facing playoff-caliber squads in each outing so far. On Monday, they’ll take on another playoff regular in the Eastern Conference as they pay a visit to the Miami Heat.
After coming up short in their first game of the season against the Orlando Magic, the Miami Heat picked up their first victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Winning a game is still something the Pistons are looking to do, as they’ve gone 0-3 through their first slate of games last week.
The record isn’t ideal, but the Pistons are feeling much better about where they are at this year after going 14-68 just a season ago. In each of their three matchups, the Pistons kept the game close, putting up a good fight.
Detroit’s recent outing against the Boston Celtics was a great example. Despite trailing by over 20 points in the first half, the Pistons overcame the deficit and took the lead against Boston in the second half.
Unfortunately, experience won out in the end. The reigning NBA Champions found a way to make it out of Detroit with a victory. The Celtics improved to 3-0, sending the Pistons to Miami winless.
Game Details
Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons
Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Location: Kaseya Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Heat -8
Moneyline: MIA -340, DET +275
Total O/U: 220
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +8
Moneyline: MIA -340
Total O/U: UNDER 220