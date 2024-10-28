All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Miami Heat on Monday

The Detroit Pistons and the Miami Heat will face off on Monday.

Mar 5, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
With three games in the bag, the Detroit Pistons have found themselves facing playoff-caliber squads in each outing so far. On Monday, they’ll take on another playoff regular in the Eastern Conference as they pay a visit to the Miami Heat.

After coming up short in their first game of the season against the Orlando Magic, the Miami Heat picked up their first victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Winning a game is still something the Pistons are looking to do, as they’ve gone 0-3 through their first slate of games last week.

The record isn’t ideal, but the Pistons are feeling much better about where they are at this year after going 14-68 just a season ago. In each of their three matchups, the Pistons kept the game close, putting up a good fight.

Detroit’s recent outing against the Boston Celtics was a great example. Despite trailing by over 20 points in the first half, the Pistons overcame the deficit and took the lead against Boston in the second half.

Unfortunately, experience won out in the end. The reigning NBA Champions found a way to make it out of Detroit with a victory. The Celtics improved to 3-0, sending the Pistons to Miami winless.

Mar 5, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) defends Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Game Details

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Kaseya Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Heat -8

Moneyline: MIA -340, DET +275

Total O/U: 220

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +8

Moneyline: MIA -340

Total O/U: UNDER 220

