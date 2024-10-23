Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Pacers Regular Season Opener
Wednesday night marks the start of a clean slate for the Detroit Pistons. The Indiana Pacers are in town to tip off the regular season, having a battle between two division rivals.
Last year, the Pistons finished at the bottom of the barrel. With a 14-68 record, Detroit’s ownership wasted no time getting to work on major changes once they reached the offseason.
The front office saw a shakeup, taking Troy Weaver out of power in favor of a new hire in Trajan Langdon. And although the Pistons just hired Monty Williams two summers ago to replace Dwane Casey as the head coach, new management believed there was a better candidate for the job out there.
Wednesday will mark the start of the JB Bickerstaff era. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the Pistons following an active offseason and an intriguing preseason.
With the addition of several key veterans, including Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley, Cade Cunningham and the Pistons hope to have better veteran guidance in 2024-2025. The growth of the Cunningham-led backcourt, which includes an emerging Jaden Ivey, is also something the Pistons are excited to see.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers
Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Game Odds
Spread: Pacers -5
Moneyline: IND -198, DET +166
Total O/U: 234.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +5
Moneyline: IND -198
Total O/U: UNDER 234.5