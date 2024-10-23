All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Pacers Regular Season Opener

The Detroit Pistons will open the season against the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 20, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wednesday night marks the start of a clean slate for the Detroit Pistons. The Indiana Pacers are in town to tip off the regular season, having a battle between two division rivals.

Last year, the Pistons finished at the bottom of the barrel. With a 14-68 record, Detroit’s ownership wasted no time getting to work on major changes once they reached the offseason.

The front office saw a shakeup, taking Troy Weaver out of power in favor of a new hire in Trajan Langdon. And although the Pistons just hired Monty Williams two summers ago to replace Dwane Casey as the head coach, new management believed there was a better candidate for the job out there.

Wednesday will mark the start of the JB Bickerstaff era. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the Pistons following an active offseason and an intriguing preseason.

With the addition of several key veterans, including Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley, Cade Cunningham and the Pistons hope to have better veteran guidance in 2024-2025. The growth of the Cunningham-led backcourt, which includes an emerging Jaden Ivey, is also something the Pistons are excited to see.

The Pistons and the Pacers battling it out.
Mar 20, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) smacks the ball out of bounds as Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends against Detroit Pistons forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Game Odds

Spread: Pacers -5

Moneyline: IND -198, DET +166

Total O/U: 234.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +5

Moneyline: IND -198

Total O/U: UNDER 234.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News