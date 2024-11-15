Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Raptors on Friday
For the past week, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most battle-tested teams in the league. Since their upset victory over the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday, they’ve been involved in four straight matchups with deficits of fewer than three points.
Earlier this week, the Pistons opened up their NBA Cup group phase with a matchup against the Miami Heat. Once again, the game ended in dramatic fashion. The Pistons managed to squeak out a two-point win to spoil a Tyler Herro masterclass.
The following night, the Pistons paid a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks. At first, it seemed like Detroit was on the path to a blowout victory as they led by as many as 18 points. For the Bucks, they needed nearly 30 points in the first half from Giannis Antetokounmpo to keep them alive.
In the second half, the star big man kept the ball rolling. With the Pistons losing the momentum, they were in danger of allowing a comeback win in regulation. After a pair of missed free throws with one second remaining, the Bucks managed to force overtime.
At that point, Giannis and the Bucks didn’t look back. The Bucks took down the Pistons 127-120. Detroit dropped to 5-8 on the year before heading into their second NBA Cup matchup on Friday in Toronto.
Not only are the Raptors sitting 15th in the Eastern Conference with a 2-10 record, but they are last in the NBA Cup Group East B as well.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors
Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Pistons -1
Moneyline: DET -120, TOR +102
Total O/U: 224.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons -1
Moneyline: DET -120
Total O/U: UNDER 224.5
NBA Cup Group East B Standings
- Bucks |1-0| +14
- Pistons |1-0| +2
- Pacers |0-0| NA
- Heat |0-1| -2
- Raptors |0-1| -14