Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Rockets on Sunday
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons will look to close out the week on a high note with a matchup against the Houston Rockets.
It’s been quite the week for Detroit. Last Sunday, they collected their second win of the year after taking down the Brooklyn Nets. On the second night of the back-to-back set, the Pistons returned home to host the Los Angeles Lakers.
Despite being underdogs against LA, the Pistons were far from shook. They controlled the matchup from start to finish and sent the Lakers on their way with a 115-103 loss. For the first time this year, the Pistons had a win streak going.
Detroit nearly extended it to three wins in a row on the road in Charlotte on Wednesday. Unfortunately, a last-second buzzer-beater shot was successful, putting the Hornets ahead and sending the Pistons back to Detroit with their sixth loss of the year.
On Friday, the Pistons hosted Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. At first, it seemed as if there was a blowout brewing for the Pistons as they held a 20-point-plus lead in the first half. The Hawks managed to form a comeback and get out in front late in the game.
The matchup came down to the wire. Pistons guard Cade Cunningham flashed heroics with a tough late-game bucket to give them the Pistons the lead before blocking Atlanta’s final shot and preventing a successful Hawks comeback.
The Pistons will look to form another win streak on Sunday as they take on the Rockets.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets
Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024
Time: 3:00 PM ET.
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Rockets -4.5
Moneyline: DET +164, HOU -196
Total O/U: 220.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +4.5
Moneyline: HOU -196
Total O/U: UNDER 220.5