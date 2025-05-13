Bill Simmons Encourages Detroit Pistons to Pursue Warriors Player
The Golden State Warriors’ situation with Jonathan Kuminga remains far from resolved. At the end of Golden State’s current playoff run, Kuminga will be set to test the open market as a restricted prospect. If he signs an offer sheet with a team, the Warriors would get a chance to match it.
Since Kuminga has had an inconsistent role throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, he’s viewed as a potential flight risk in Golden State. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons believes that a team like the Detroit Pistons should be encoraged to pursure Kuminga this upcoming summer.
What Did Bill Simmons Have to Say About Jonathan Kuminga and the Detroit Pistons?
“If I was a GM, I would really think about him,” Simmons said on his podcast.
“If I was the Pistons, I’d be like, let’s look at all the tapes of when Kuminga played 30-plus minutes and try to figure out what that looks like on our team. I think he’s competitive. I really think there’s something there.”
Throughout the 2024-2025 season, Kuminga appeared in 47 games, with 37 of those outings coming off the bench. Compared to his 2023-2024 effort, Kuminga had a down year.
Seeing the court for roughly 24 minutes per game, Kuminga failed to shoot better than 50 percent from the field for the first time in his NBA career. He posted averages of 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists.
During the Warriors’ first-round series against the Houston Rockets, Kuminga played in just three games. His playing time decreased from 26 minutes in Game 2 to just seven minutes in Game 7.
Since round two started, Kuminga’s playing time increased. With more minutes came more production.
In Kuminga’s latest playoff effort, he scored 30 points on 61 percent shooting, along with six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Suddenly, the Warriors veteran is increasing his stock once again.
As Simmons wonders about the hit-or-miss run Kuminga is on this year, he believes that the Warriors forward is simply better when he gets more playing time.
“I think some guys just aren’t good playing 18 to 20 minutes a game," Simmons added. "We’ve seen it a lot. Some guys, they just need to play big minutes. I actually think [Payton] Pritchard is like this for the Celtics. I don’t think Pritchard is a let me come in for seven minutes each half guy. I think he needs bigger minutes. I just think some guys are like that and maybe Kuminga is one of those
The Pistons are unlikely to be big spenders in free agency this summer. They have a few impending free agents on their roster they’ll have to take care of, including Malik Beasley.
Kuminga certainly fits the Pistons’ timeline, being a 22-year-old player with postseason experience. Soon, Detroit will have to start looking into long-term power forwards as the veteran Tobias Harris enters the final year of his contract.
Kuminga seems like an unlikely free agent signing for Detroit this summer, but he’s still a name to keep an eye on.