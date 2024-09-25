3-Time NBA All-Star Jabs at Detroit Pistons at Media Day
As they continue their rebuild, the Detroit Pistons have remained near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Last year was one of their lesser competitive seasons, headlined by a historically long losing streak and posting the NBA’s worst record.
On Tuesday morning, the Boston Celtics were the first team in the league to hold media day. During one of his availabilities, Jaylen Brown took a shot at the Pistons. He said that nights when they play teams like Detroit they play through their role players to allow them to have a night to be showcased in the offense.
”A night we playing, don’t mean to disrespect them but the Detroit Pistons, who have struggled over the last year or two,” Brown said. “We gonna play through Payton, let him go for 30. Play through Sam, let him shoot 10 threes tonight. We gonna still win the game.”
Brown is coming off one of his most productive years in the league as he helped deliver the Celtics a championship. His 2024 campaign was headlined on the game’s biggest stage as he took home Finals MVP.
Two of the three matchups between the Pistons and Celtics were blowout last season, but there was one where Detroit gave Boston their money’s worth. A few days after Christmas, the eventual champions would need overtime to put away the young squad. Cade Cunningham dazzled in this matchup, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.
Looking ahead to this upcoming season, the Pistons will look to ascend up from the basement of the Eastern Conference. Core pieces like Cunningham and Jalen Duren are a year older, and the front office brought in an array of complementary pieces. Armed with interesting young players and veterans, Detroit should be a much more competitive squad in 2025.