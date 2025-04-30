BREAKING: Cade Cunningham Misses Out on NBA’s Most Improved Award
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham set a clear goal for himself, showing desire of becoming a first-time NBA All-Star.
Not only did Cunningham officially accomplish that goal this year, but he also earned consideration for being one of the NBA’s most improved.
Alongside Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels and LA’s Ivica Zubac, Cunningham was named a finalist for the Most Improved Player award.
The award will go to Atlanta Hawks veteran Dyson Daniels over Cunningham and Zubac, the league announced.
Once Cunningham entered the most improved category, there was plenty of pushback. Since Cunningham is a former No. 1 overall pick, some players and media members have expressed belief that Cunningham shouldn’t be in the running for the award, since his expectations as a former top pick are simply being met.
However, based on the actual definition of the award, Cunningham is certainly deserving.
Last season, Cunningham averaged 23 points on 45 percent shooting from the field. He also posted averages of eight assists and four rebounds. Cunningham played in just 62 games as the Pistons struggled with only 14 wins on the year.
This season, Cunningham and the Pistons had a total turnaround. In 70 games, the young veteran produced 26 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He nearly averaged a double-double with nine assists per game and came down with six rebounds per outing. Cunningham was top-five in triple-doubles in the NBA with nine total.
Daniels is certainly deserving of his praise after a major improvement. In 76 games, the Hawks standout averaged 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals after averaging just six points, four rebounds, and one steal a season ago.