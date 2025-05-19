Brooklyn Nets Standout Listed as Free Agent Target for Pistons
Fresh off a successful 2025 season that ended in a postseason berth, the Detroit Pistons are now tasked with keeping the team on its current trajectory. Trajan Langdon did a great job revamping the roster last offseason and will be tasked with finding more complementary pieces this summer.
Armed with a decent amount of cap space in free agency, the Pistons could make a run at a handful of interesting names set to hit the market. In a recent column for The Athletic insider Hunter Patterson broke down eight targets the team could target this offseason. Among those listed was Brooklyn Nets standout Cam Thomas, who will be a restricted free agent.
His scoring average has increased in each of his four seasons, and he has been Brooklyn’s leading scorer the past two. Thomas would do the best job of any player on this list of alleviating scoring pressure off Cunningham, but it seems unlikely Brooklyn would let him slip away.
Since being drafted in the first round by the Nets in 2021, Thomas has slowly become a more featured player in Brooklyn. The 23-year-old is coming off his best season in the pros, averaging 24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 3.8 APG (albeit in a small size as he only appeared in 25 games).
In terms of fit, Thomas is the ideal prototype of guard to put alongside Cunningham in the backcourt. When on the court, he is always in attack mode and looking to score. If he were to wind up in Detroit, the roster would have an exciting young guard duo with no shortage of offensive firepower.
Seeing how he's grown within the organization, the Nets are likely aiming to retain Thomas in free agency. That said, he is certainly a player the Pistons should have on their radar. Prying him away will be no easy feat, but at worst, Langdon could put the Nets in a tough position by inking him to a competitive offer sheet.