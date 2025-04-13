Bucks Put Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Status in Doubt vs Pistons
Once it became clear the Milwaukee Bucks had no shot at being surpassed in the standings, Sunday’s matchup suddenly became pointless for a guy like Giannis Antetokounmpo. At this point of the year, getting to the playoffs healthy is the No. 1 priority for the Bucks.
As expected, Antetokounmpo’s status against the Pistons is in doubt on Sunday afternoon. According to the official NBA injury report, Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful due to left shoulder tendinopathy. The chances of the superstar big man playing are slim.
Giannis’s recent absence came against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road on April 6. Even without him on the court, the Bucks managed to pull off a third-straight win before getting the star back in action.
Over the past three games, Giannis has averaged 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Bucks remain on a winning streak, with a victory against the Pistons recently.
On Friday night, the Bucks paid a visit to Detroit for the second and final time this year. Antetokounmpo checked in for 37 minutes. The big man notched a triple-double by scoring 32 points and coming down with 11 rebounds, and dishing out 15 assists.
A 125-119 victory over the Pistons allowed the Bucks to secure a seventh-straight win while locking up the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Soon, the Bucks will take on the Indiana Pacers for a seven-game series. Since the Bucks could be without their All-Star guard Damian Lillard by the time the playoffs roll around, they can’t risk further injury with Giannis.
The door is open for Antetokounmpo to potentially play. The chances of that happening are quite slim.