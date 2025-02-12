Bulls All-Star on Injury Report for Rematch With Detroit Pistons
In their final game before the All-Star break, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in a rematch with the Chicago Bulls. As these teams prepare for night two of their back-to-back, one of Chicago's prominent players finds themselves on the injury report.
Leading up to the trade deadline, the Bulls had multiple players consistently pop up in rumors. They ended up moving on from one, sending Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in the De'Aaron Fox trade. However, a deal never ended up coming about for center Nikola Vucevic.
The former All-Star is putting up one of his best offensive seasons in recent memory, averaging 19.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG. Vucevic has also been an effective three-point shooter, knocking down 38.3% of his attempts from beyond the arc.
Vucevic started at center for the Bulls in Tuesday's loss to the Pistons. He logged 25 minutes in the 132-92 blowout and finished with a stat line of eight points and seven rebounds on 4-for-15 shooting.
Looking ahead to Wednesday's battle with the Pistons, Vucevic's status is up in the air. He is currently listed as probable due to a left ankle sprain.
If Vucevic is unable to suit up Wednesday, the Bulls will be extremely thin in the frontcourt. Their other option at center will be Zach Collins, who they recently acquired from the Spurs.
With this uncertainty regarding the Bulls' big man, it opens the door for Pistons center Jalen Duren to leave his mark in this rematch. He didn't do much scoring last night (4 points), but did grab 11 rebounds and dish five assists. Seeing that Vucevic isn't 100%, Detroit should look to feature their young big man in Wednesday's matchup.
Pistons-Bulls is set to tip off at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.