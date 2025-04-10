Cade Cunningham Active at Shootaround Before Matchup vs Knicks
Following a gut-punching loss to the Sacramento Kings earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons are back in action for a pivotal matchup on Thursday night. They'll be taking the floor against one of their potential playoff opponents, the New York Knicks. Ahead of this meeting, all signs point towards Detroit having the services of their standout performer.
In this late stage of the regular season, Cade Cunningham found himself sidelined for roughly two weeks due to a Patellar injury in his left knee. He's since made his return, but Detroit has left him on the injury report. Leading up to Thursday's matchup with the Knicks, the Pistons have listed Cunningham as probable.
Cunningham quickly returned to form upon making his return, which is a great sign for the Pistons with the playoffs looming. While he's still a game-time decision, the expectation should be that he'll be in action in taking on Jalen Brunson and company. On Thursday morning, Cunningham was seen actively partaking in the team's shootaround.
Having Cunningham will be a huge boost for the Pistons, as they still have a chance to climb in the standings. With three games to go, they only trail the fifth-place Milwaukee Bucks by two games. Jumping to the fifth seed would mean taking on the Indiana Pacers in round one as opposed to the Knicks.
The Pistons have had their fair share of success against the Knicks this season, and Cunningham has been a big reason for that. Back in December, he notched a triple-double (29 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists) in a win at MSG. About a month later, he returned to the historic venue and erupted for 36 points en route to another Pistons victory.
Knicks-Pistons is slated to tip-off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.