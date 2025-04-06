Cade Cunningham Breaks Silence on Injury After Pistons-Grizzlies
For roughly two weeks, the Detroit Pistons missed their star guard, Cade Cunningham.
After Cunningham suffered a calf contusion during the March 21 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on the road, he underwent an MRI to get it checked out. The Pistons considered Cunningham day-to-day at that point.
On Saturday night, following a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pistons star addressed his setback for the first time.
“I got hit in my left calf, and it made my right calf tighten up a lot,” Cunningham told reporters. “It was just a lot going on. I got sick at the same time. Just trying to battle a lot of different things.”
Cunningham was a late scratch for the Pistons’ March 23 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ahead of the games against the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cunningham was ruled out in advance.
When the Pistons entered their matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Toronto Raptors, Cunningham was slightly upgraded to doubtful. However, he was out when his status was in doubt.
On Saturday, the Pistons placed Cunningham on the injury report as probable against the Grizzlies. Sure enough, he got the nod to play.
“This was a good game for me to try and shake off the rust,” he added.
Typically one to play over 30 minutes, Cunningham checked in for just 27 minutes on Saturday. The rust was there, as he shot 38 percent from the field, but Cunningham was still very effective, nearly notching a double-double for his team with 25 points and nine rebounds.
The Pistons came up short against the Grizzlies with a 109-103 loss. They slipped back into the sixth seed after the Milwaukee Bucks won their third straight. Cunningham and the Grizzlies will get Sunday off before returning to the court to take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday.