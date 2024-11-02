Cade Cunningham Confident Detroit Pistons Can Recover From Slow Start
Coming off their first win of the season Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons got to return to their homecourt Friday to try and build on their momentum. Unfortunately for them, that is not how things played out. Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks got off to a strong start early and never looked back.
In the end, the Pistons found themselves on the wrong end of a 128-98 blowout. This defeat dropped them to 1-5 on the year, tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Despite how things look at the moment, one of the team's core players is confident they'll be able to turn things around.
Following Friday's loss, Cade Cunningham was asked about how the group has handled this early-season adversity amid the 1-5 start. He has liked what he's seen from his teammates so far and remains optimistic in their abilities in the months to come.
"We've been solid. It's early," Cunningham said. "I'm still super positive about this group, about this season. We've had a rough start, but there's a lot of basketball to be played. Like I said, we got two games coming up that we get to respond."
Cunningham has had a strong start to the season, and he continued his impressive play against in the Knicks. In 32 minutes of action, he posted a stat line of 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. It was an efficient night for the Pistons star as he shot 52.6% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. That said, his strong play wasn't enough to keep Detroit within striking distance against the Knicks.
Looking ahead, the Pistons will be back in action on Sunday to take the Brooklyn Nets. That will be night one of a back-to-back, as they'll square off against LeBron James and the LA Lakers Monday.