Cade Cunningham Could Miss Pistons-Spurs Matchup
Heading into the Sunday afternoon matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Detroit Pistons believed they would have Cade Cunningham on the floor.
Shortly before the matchup tipped off, the Pistons decided to consider Cunningham a late scratch for the game. A calf-related setback contributed to Cunningham’s absence.
As the Pistons approach their Tuesday night matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, Cunningham is once again on the injury report. This time, he’s questionable leading up to the game. Therefore, he could miss two games in a row for the first time since late November.
Year four for Cunningham has been the healthiest of his career. After taking on the Dallas Mavericks late last week, Cunningham surpassed the 65-game threshold for the first time in his career.
Before Sunday’s matchup, Cunningham had appeared in 19 straight games. Throughout that stretch, Cunningham averaged 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds per game.
All season long, Cunningham has established himself as one of the most productive point guards in the NBA. He’s been a major contributor in helping the Pistons go from a 14-68 season to having a ticket to the 2025 playoffs.
On Tuesday, the Pistons hope to put together another winning streak. When they played the Spurs back in February, Cunningham checked in for 30 minutes. The veteran guard had 25 points, 12 assists, and two steals. The Pistons defeated the Spurs 125-110.
Detroit and San Antonio will tip off at 7 PM ET on Tuesday.