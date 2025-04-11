Cade Cunningham Downgraded for Pistons-Bucks on Friday
Heading into night two of a back-to-back set, the Detroit Pistons downgraded their star guard, Cade Cunningham. As they face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at home, the Pistons aren’t sure if Cunningham will get the nod to play.
According to the official NBA injury report, Cunningham is listed as questionable due to left patellar tendinopathy. He is likely a game-time decision for Detroit against their division rival.
Lately, Cunningham’s been dealing with multiple setbacks. Along with his recent knee concern, the veteran suffered a calf contusion against the Dallas Mavericks on March 21.
As a result, Cunningham missed six games in a row for the Pistons. He returned to the court last Saturday to face the Memphis Grizzlies. At the time, Cunningham had a restriction on his playing time, only checking in for 28 minutes.
Since then, Cunningham managed to play in the following two games for Detroit. Against the Sacramento Kings, he checked in for 32 minutes, scoring 35 points on 62 percent shooting and dishing out five assists.
On Thursday night, Cunningham helped the Pistons close out their regular-season series against the New York Knicks with a victory. Cunningham checked in for 34 minutes, shooting 67 percent from the field to score 36 points. He also had eight assists during that time.
The Pistons and the Bucks will close out the regular season with two games against each other. While Cunningham has a good chance at playing, Detroit is leaving the door open for a potential absence for the first time in two games.
The Pistons and the Bucks are set for a 7 PM ET tip.