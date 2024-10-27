Cade Cunningham Goes Viral for Vicious Poster on All-Defensive Player
Going down 0-3 through the first week of the 2024-2025 NBA season certainly isn’t something the Detroit Pistons can really celebrate, but they have to see the positives in some factors throughout the run.
So far, the Pistons can certainly be proud of the set of performances the young veteran Cade Cunningham put on display.
A few nights ago, when the Pistons opened up the season against the Indiana Pacers, Cunningham made plenty of noise for the poster dunk he threw down. On Saturday against the Celtics, he went viral for throwing down an exciting dunk against the two-time All-Defensive Second Team player, Derrick White.
Going into Saturday’s matchup against the Celtics, Cunningham was averaging 30 points on 51 percent shooting from the field. One night prior, Cunningham posted 33 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Saturday’s game was an opportunity for Cunningham to build on his early-season hype. Another poster dunk definitely put him on the map and got NBA fans’ attention.
In 40 minutes of action against the Celtics, Cunningham didn’t have his most efficient scoring outing. He attempted 22 shots from the field, with eight of them coming from beyond the arc. In total, he successfully made just nine of his shots.
Cunningham finished Saturday’s game with 21 points. He notched a double-double with ten assists. Four more rebounds and Cunningham would’ve collected a triple-double for the first time this season.
White might’ve been on the wrong side of a dunk on Saturday, but his team got the result they wanted. Plus, the veteran guard managed to deny another try from the Pistons star later in the game.
Cunningham and the Pistons dropped Saturday’s game. As a result, the Celtics improved to 3-0. Meanwhile, the Pistons are still winless through three games.