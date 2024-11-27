Cade Cunningham’s Injury Report Status for Pistons vs Grizzlies
Lately, the Detroit Pistons have been in a tough spot. During their down-to-the-wire battle against the Charlotte Hornets last week, the team’s star guard, Cade Cunningham, went out with an injury.
Before the Pistons and the Hornets reached overtime, Detroit called it a night for Cunningham. The Pistons ended up with a two-point loss on the road. It was their second straight defeat.
When the Pistons paid a visit to the Orlando Magic on November 23, they wasted no time ruling out Cunningham for the night. It marked his first absence of the season.
Without Cunningham, the Pistons struggled against a thriving Magic team. They ended up taking on a double-digit loss for the second time in the same week. The Pistons went 0-3 through their slate.
On Monday, the Pistons hosted the Toronto Raptors. While Cade Cunningham saw a slight upgrade on the injury report, he was still considered doubtful to play. As expected, he did not participate in the matchup. Fortunately, Jaden Ivey saved the day with a clutch game-winner against the Raptors to snap the three-game losing streak.
Cunningham remains doubtful for the matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Barring any surprise changes, he’s likely to miss his third game in a row.
The good news is that Cunningham was seen putting in some work after the Pistons’ Monday morning shootaround ahead of the Raptors matchup. With progress being made, the Pistons are simply taking it day-by-day with the veteran guard. They don’t see a need to rush him back since it’s a long season.
In the 17 games leading up to the injury, Cunningham was averaging 24 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field. He hit on 36 percent of his threes on six attempts per game.
Cunningham has been climbing the Pistons’ triple-double leaderboard as he’s produced seven rebounds and nine assists per game throughout the first stretch of the year.
While Cunningham might not get the nod to play on Wednesday, the Pistons will be looking to build a winning streak when they tip-off against the Grizzlies at 8 PM ET on Wednesday.