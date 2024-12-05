Cade Cunningham, Jaylen Brown Trade Poster Dunks in Pistons-Celtics
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are playing with a chip on their shoulder.
Wednesday night’s matchup against the Boston Celtics comes after the Pistons came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Cup action.
Heading into Tuesday’s game, the Pistons hoped to punch their ticket to the knockout rounds. Considering the Pistons haven’t made postseason action since Cunningham joined the organization as the No. 1 overall pick, the game meant a lot to the young squad.
Unfortunately, they couldn’t capitalize.
The Pistons had a quick turnaround on Wednesday as they hit the road to take on the Celtics at TD Garden. During the first quarter of action, Cunningham threw down a vicious poster dunk on Derrick White. The Pistons called for more “angry Cade.”
On the other side, Celtics star Jaylen Brown got one back for his team. The 2024 Slam Dunk Contest participant managed to throw down a poster dunk on Detroit center Isaiah Stewart.
Although Stewart is typically one to hold his own in that situation, the one-time NBA Champion got the best of him there.
At the end of the first quarter, the Pistons trailed the Celtics 39-24. Despite being shorthanded, the Celtics are showing the Pistons why they are one of the top teams in the league still after winning the 2024 NBA Finals.
Heading into the matchup, the Celtics ruled out two starters in Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday. They are looking to improve to 18-4 on the season, moving one step closer to the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.