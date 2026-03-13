Top Takeaways From The Detroit Pistons' Victory Over The Philadelphia 76ers

The Detroit Pistons kept their dominant turnaround going with a 131-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

An even offensive effort was highlighted by a lights-out night from Duncan Robinson, who hit five of his seven 3-point attempts as he continued his recent brilliance from the 3-point line. Forward Jabari Walker would counter with 16 points as he was perfect from the floor, including on both of his tries from long range.

Mar 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) shoots in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Finally Flipping the Script

Just when they seemed to lose their luster, they came storming back.

Or, at least, back to as close as they can be to the Pistons of old that took the regular season by storm as they shot out to a 25-8 record by the new year.

The Pistons entered the 50/40/90 club as a team on Thursday as they hit 40% or more of their 3-pointers for the third time over their last five matchups. Even as the Sixers started to catch up in the second quarter, Detroit still flew by its East Coast counterparts as it built upon a lead it would never lose in the third. An up-and-down night from the 3-point line would leave the Pistons at a dead-even 40% as Robinson, Tobias Harris and Javonte Green found plenty of space off the ball.

Detroit would add 37 assists, one away from the season-high it has hit twice this year, to pair with 66 points in the paint. The Pistons will need to pair their newfound pace with their old brand of ball if they are to keep their case to be the East's top squad, which was only made all the stronger by a 2-game skid from the 2nd-ranked Boston Celtics.

The Bench Brings the Heat

Detroit's bench has earned its flowers after averaging a league-best of about 64 points per contest over the Pistons' last two wins.

Four bench players, including the duo of Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland, finished in double figures as the Pistons finished with 69 bench points. Stewart went perfect from the floor while adding five rebounds and four assists. Daniss Jenkins and Paul Reed chipped in six points apiece as they continued adding fuel to the Pistons' paint punch. The bench is now on par with the Brooklyn Nets, who Detroit defeated in a 38-point victory on Tuesday, in the top 10 of the league with just under 41 points per game while taking top-3 spots in bench blocks and steals per game.

The Pistons will move on to face the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit.