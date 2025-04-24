Cade Cunningham Joins Pistons Legend in Exclusive Stat Group
Following their late-game collapse in Game 1 Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons found themselves with their backs against the wall in Game 2. Thanks to the stellar play of a familiar hero, they managed to take back control of the momentum in this series.
All season, the biggest storyline for the Pistons was the emergence of Cade Cunningham. He was one of the league's top talents all year, and the playoffs are a great opportunity to cement himself as a star. The lights haven't seemed to be too bright for him, as he's continued his stellar play against the Knicks thus far.
Cunningham put together a solid playoff debut but had a statement performance in the Pistons' Game 2 victory. He filled the entire box scoring, ending the night with 33 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
With his outing in Game 2, Cunningham has put his name alongside a Pistons great in the history books. He is the first player in franchise history to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game since Chauncey Billups did it back in 2004.
Thanks to this stellar showing from Cunningham, the Pistons have completed an essential goal in this series. That being winning a game on the road. They've now stolen homecourt advantage just as things get ready to head to Detroit.
The Pistons are still a long way from pulling off an upset, but they've drastically upped their chances. That said, Cunningham and company cannot lose focus after such a big win. The group needs to stay dialed in on their major goal if they want to take full advantage of the opportunity in front of them.
Both sides will enjoy a two-day break in the action before taking the floor in what will be a pivotal Game 3.