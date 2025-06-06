Cade Cunningham Keeps Strong Standing on NBA Rankings
Back in January, the fact that Cade Cunningham was viewed as a top 30 player in the NBA seemed like a pretty big deal. The Detroit Pistons guard was shining on a team that was starting find success after a 14-68 season.
Now, just nearly being outside of the top 30 would be an insult for Detroit’s face. Cunningham quickly showed the basketball world that he’s one of the top stars in the game. A recent update of NBA rankings proves that Cunningham remains in a positive light after his first NBA Playoff run.
According to The Ringer’s Top 100 NBA players list, Cunningham sits at No. 16.
How Did the NBA Playoffs Affect Cade Cunningham’s Standing?
“Cunningham played a calm game in the midst of a chaotic first-round series—unsurprising given his style and demeanor. Still, that battle with the Knicks made clear that Cade is working his way along the same learning curve that all young creators face. The production is already there. The playmaking is undeniable. Yet it’s taxing, mentally and physically, to break down a defense time and again over seven games, making pinpoint reads against full-speed, well-tuned defenses.”
After Cunningham wrapped up a 70-game effort, he entered the playoffs while averaging 26 points on 47 percent shooting, nine assists, and six rebounds.
In the playoffs, Cunningham averaged 25 points, knocking down 43 percent of his shots from the field. He came down with eight rebounds per game and dished out an average of nine assists in those six games.
Like most young stars making their playoff debut, Cunningham was imperfect. Still, he did enough to help his team potentially pull off an upset against the Knicks.
The Pistons learned a lot of lessons in that series. They are a better team for it, and Cunningham certainly had a lot of positives to take away from it all. He hasn’t managed to surpass the Kawhi Leonards and the Kevin Durants in the ranks, but he’s right there.