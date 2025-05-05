Cade Cunningham Maintains Confidence After Pistons’ Disappointing End
The Detroit Pistons were just one possession away from forcing overtime and potentially getting a Game 7 against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Cade Cunningham’s pass over to an open Malik Beasley gave the veteran sharpshooter a chance to knock down a three and tie the game.
Unfortunately, the ball slipped through Beasley’s hands. Once it went out, the Pistons turned the ball over and gave New York the key to the second round.
After the game, Cunningham had no other to describe the feeling.
“The immediate one is disappointment,” Cunningham told reporters. “We felt good about this series.”
Despite being the sixth seed going against a third-seeded Knicks team that carried much more playoff experience than the Pistons, Cunningham’s team established an identity of creating upsets and shocking the basketball world.
But that just wasn’t in the cards when it came to the postseason. After losing 4-2, Cunningham believes the Pistons will use the shortcomings as fuel heading into the offseason so they can come back better than ever in 2025-2026.
“To not pull it out hurts, but that feeling will stick with us throughout the summer,” Cunningham finished. “Our workouts and conversations, and everything, we’ll be back and better.”
For the first time in years, the Pistons aren’t focused on getting lucky in the NBA Draft lottery and scouting first-round prospects in the NBA Draft. Instead, they will look for more win-now moves in free agency and the trade market, focusing on getting more of the right pieces around Cunningham, who is developing into a an NBA star.