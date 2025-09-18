Cade Cunningham Praises Two Key Members of Pistons' Organization
Coming off a disastrous 2024 season, the Detroit Pistons underwent a much-needed makeover last offseason. Arguably nobody benefited more from the alterations than former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham.
The first big move Detroit made was bringing in Trajan Langdon to run the front office. After spending years with the New Orleans Pelicans, he was tasked with getting the Pistons back on track. One of the main ways he did this was by bringing in veterans who provided complementary skills and could be locker room leaders for the young squad.
Not long after taking over as President of Basketball Operations, Langdon made a shocking head coaching change. Just one year into his historic deal, Monty Williams was dismissed from his position. He was replaced by J.B. Bickerstaff, who had spent the last few seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
These changes yielded instant results for the Pistons, as the on-court product drastically improved in 2025. They went on to make history by tripling their win total in just one year, securing a spot in the postseason in the process.
Just ahead of his fifth NBA season, Cunningham was a guest on Jimmy Fallon's late-night talk show. The episode was filmed in Detroit, which led to a lot of talk about the Pistons.
When diving into Detroit's success in 2025, Cunningham cited the additions of Langdon and Bickerstaff as key factors.
"I think the start of that has to be Trajan Langdon and J.B. Bickerstaff," Cunningham said. "First and foremost. They came in and brought a structure to us and just another hunger that really I think helped guide us."
Between new offensive systems and an improved supporting cast, Cunningham's game reached new highs. He posted numerous career-highs in 2025, finishing the regular season with averages of 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG. The Pistons guard was also among the league leaders in triple-doubles with nine.
Langdon and Bickerstaff brought a fresh perspective to the Pistons, and it allowed them to instantly wipe away their shortcomings in 2024. Now, they aim to build off their successes last season in an effort to keep climbing up the hierarchy in the Eastern Conference.