Cade Cunningham Reveals Best Accomplishment From Pistons' Season

Cade Cunningham revealed what he got the most joy from this past season.

Justin Grasso

Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
When the 2024-2025 NBA season officially ended for the Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham could look back at the year he had with satisfaction.

Of course, there was an initial feeling of disappointment after the Pistons lost Game 6 at home against the New York Knicks in round one of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, but Detroit was already staring at a successful season when they clinched a spot in the playoffs after going 14-68 one year prior.

Cunnningham had a lot to be proud of, not only due to the fact his team made the playoffs, but he was also an All-Star for the first time in his career. Ahead of the regular season, Cunningham made it clear that was a goal of his.

Mar 22, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) (center) talks with guard Jaden Ivey (23) (left) and center James Wiseman (13) on the bench in the first quarter of their game against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

However, as he looked back, Cunningham was most satisfied with his progression as a leader. The way he was able to get his teammates going was something that made him the most proud.

“I’d say the jump and leading the team. I think that’s the main thing,” Cunningham told reporters.

“Helping my teammates succeed. That’s the thing I get the most joy from. I think I did the best job I have since I’ve been in the NBA with that, as far as getting guys in the right position, getting on the ball, in their spots on time, and allowing them to do their thing.”

In 70 games, Cunningham averaged a career-high nine assists per game—up nearly two assists on average compared to the previous year. The Pistons were like night and day, as most of the homegrown players improved and had a career-best season.

Cunningham is confident the Pistons will only improve moving forward.

“It’s only going to get better,” he finished. “I still got a lot of work to do this summer.”

Cunningham’s All-Star regular season ended with him posting averages of 26 points on 47 percent shooting, along with nine assists and six rebounds. In the playoffs, Cunningham produced 25 points per game on 43 percent shooting and averaged eight rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block per game.

