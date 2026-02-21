Former NBA All-Star Picks Detroit Pistons To Make the NBA Finals

The Detroit Pistons returned to NBA action from the All-Star break in explosive fashion.

The Pistons marched right into Madison Square Garden for their first regular season game in a week Thursday night. Without Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart, the Pistons beat the New York Knicks 126 to 111. It was the third and final time the two teams matched up against each other this season.

On the same night Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham was announced as the newest cover athlete for GQ magazine, he dropped 42 points, dished out 13 assists to teammates, and snagged eight rebounds off the glass.

This complete performance by one of the league's best superstar woke up a few more people before the start of the playoffs this April. Slowly but surely the rest of the national media is coming around to the idea of the Detroit Pistons representing the Eastern conference in the NBA Finals this season.

Jan 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Jalen Duren (0) react to a foul called in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Joe Johnson picked Detroit to win last year

Considering all the stops Joe Johnson had throughout his NBA career, it's almost surprising he never brought his stoic demeanor and ruthless killer mentality to the Pistons for at least one season as it would've been a great fit to the culture. While the match wasn't made during his NBA career, Johnson has been riding for Detroit basketball since last postseason.

"I picked Detroit to beat the Knicks last playoffs, obviously it was a learning lesson. They swept them throughout this whole season. They won all four [three] games. So they got the edge on the Knicks right now and the Pistons, as soon as they get healthy, they just gon' cruise into the playoffs. They gon' be something to deal with in the Eastern conference." Joe Johnson on picking Detroit last year

The Pistons lead the NBA in win percentage with a win-loss record of 41-13. Johnson was very confident in emphasizing that the Pistons will likely finish the regular season with the best record in the East. This would give them home court advantage throughout the entire playoffs.

Johnson picks Detroit again

Johnson seems to think they'll get to reap the benefits of home court advantage for four entire playoffs series this postseason.

"I'm telling you. We gon' look up in a couple months, them boys they got a chance to make it to the finals bro...They got a great young team. They deep too, they got guys coming off the bench who could win you some games in the playoffs as well. And you know, they're a gritty team." Joe Johnson on Detroit's title odds

The Pistons still have just the third best odds to win the NBA Finals at +1400 behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Having the best win percentage in the NBA and dominating against contenders hasn't been enough for sportsbook to move Detroit into the top-two. Now might be the best time to place your bets on the Pistons before it's too late.

Fans will have their eyes peeled for the February 25 clash of contenders when the Pistons play against the 42-14 Oklahoma City Thunder.